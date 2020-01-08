An unlikely episode of Houston history brought to life with irreverence, humor and homage to the 1980’s rock sound world in the world premiere of Yeltsin in Texas at Opera in the Heights.

Houston, TX – January 7th, 2020 – Yeltsin in Texas, a world premiere, will open the Opera in the Heights (Oh!) New Works Festival during Spring 2020. This comedic chamber opera, with music by Evan Mack and libretto by Josh Maguire, dramatizes the unlikely but true story in 1989 of Russian president Boris Yeltsin’s visit to a Houston supermarket and the eye-opening experience that shattered his view of communism. Performances take place February 22, 28 at 7:30pm and March 1 at 2pm.

Yeltsin in Texas playfully riffs on the idea behind John Adams’s Nixon in China, dramatizing a historic presidential visit to a foreign land. “I was drawn to the story because it was a moment in history no one knows about and the idea that a Texas grocery store could take down the USSR shows that American greatness lies in the ordinary—and in jello pudding pops!” says Evan Mack, composer of Yeltsin in Texas.

Librettist Josh Maguire calls it “an 80’s retro freakout,” having filled every page with pop culture references of the decade and irreverent humor. “It’s a flashback to far less politically correct times, a fantasy-documentary of 1980’s America that brought us today’s America.”

“The writing team took full advantage of the comedic opportunities offered by the unusual setting. There’s lots of fun to be had in a supermarket.” says Oh! Artistic Director, Eiki Isomura. “And musically speaking, it’s an absolute whirlwind. One moment you’re in a striking parody of serious minimalist composers, and the next moment you’re plunged into what feels like a Bon Jovi power ballad.” Mack and Maguire aimed to make a “black and white world” turn into technicolor through transportive musical references including memorable commercial jingles of the 80’s. “When Yeltsin arrived in the Texas grocery store, it was said that he was like Dorothy entering Oz,” says Mack.

Oh! has been a champion of Mack and Maguire’s work, having presented the Houston premiere of Lucinda y las Flores de la Nochebuena, their bilingual Christmas opera. Mack was recently named one of 30 “Professionals of Year” by Musical America. Yeltsin in Texas is a co-commission with Texas Christian University Opera Studio. This Oh! presentation is the work’s professional world premiere.

Yeltsin in Texas, music by Evan Mack, libretto by Josh Maguire, World premiere –

Friday, February 22nd at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 28th at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 1 at 2pm

Yeltsin in Texas Cast:

Yeltsin – Nate Mattingly, bass-baritone

Manager – Danielle Wojcik, soprano

Clerk – Thom Gunther, baritone

Rent-a-cop – Brendan Tuohy, tenor

Vladimir/ensemble bass – Johnny Salvesen, bass

OPERA IN THE HEIGHTS exists to provide a stage for emerging opera performers and to bring affordable opera to the Greater Houston Area. Founded in 1996, Opera in the Heights began as an intimate neighborhood opera company. Today, it is nationally recognized as a presenter of outstanding emerging talent, and for making opera accessible to a wide range of audiences. In addition to producing high-quality opera, the organization dedicates significant resources to educational outreach and presentations of operas adapted for a younger audience. Opera in the Heights plays a role in sustaining the future of opera by investing in the next generation of opera professionals and audiences alike.

Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX. For tickets, priced from $40.50 to $84.50, visit: http://www.operaintheheights.org/yeltsin. Additional photos are attached. Photo credit: Pin Lim.