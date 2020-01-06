Central Fort Bend Chamber And Kinetic By Windstream Communications Brings Technology Conference To Fort Bend County

(ROSENBERG, TEXAS) The Central Fort Bend Chamber and their Technology Division are excited to bring a technology conference geared toward small business owners to the area. Tech Talk Central will be held on February 5, 2020 at the Rosenberg Civic Center from 8:30am to 1:00pm. The conference is sponsored by Kinetic by Windstream and will feature panel discussions and a keynote address.

The conference will be led by experts in the fields of cybersecurity, network design, risk management, disaster recovery, drones, autonomous vehicles, SD-WAN and robotics in everyday living. Guest speakers include Wm. Arthur Conklin, PhD with University of Houston, Mark Healy with Unetek, Gina Hicks with LCG, Sola Lawal with Nuro, Scott McGowan with Precision Aerial, Tori Rayne with Fort Bend County Small Business Development Center, Ralph Reno with Comcast and Luc Sanderson with Kinetic by Windstream.

This nonprofit event draws business owners, students and community members who are interested in combatting cybercrime, maintaining strong network security, using cloud-based software and learning about SDWAN which is the biggest trend in enterprise networking today. “We’ll cover a wide range of topics such as cloud services, mobile devices in the workforce and using social networking as a business tool. We know that you will walk away from this conference with knowledge and information you can use to protect your business in today’s fast-paced technological world”, says Kristin Weiss, President & CEO of the Central Fort Bend Chamber.

Tanaz Choudhury of Tanches Global Management and Co-Chair of the conference adds “The US lost $2.7B to Cybercrime. Are you and your data safe? Cybersafety equals personal safety, professional safety, social safety and safety all around. Join us at the conference to learn how to keep your private information safe.”

Tickets for the general public are $50. Central Fort Bend Chamber member tickets are $40 and student tickets are $25. Students should bring their Student ID. You can register online by visiting www.CFBCA.org or call 281-342-5464. Breakfast and lunch will be provided with special thanks to HCSS for sponsoring lunch.

For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.