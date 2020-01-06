2020 Olympic Hopefuls from 11 Countries Train at Houston Fencing Club this Weekend

Teams and individual fencers training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are currently training for their next qualifying event at local Alliance Fencing Academy in Houston January 3 through January 8 from 10 am – 1 pm daily.

Alliance Fencing Academy is hosting a training camp for Women Epee Fencers in preparation for next weekend’s World Cup Competition in Havana, Cuba. The competition is one of the qualifying events for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo later this year. World top-ranked fencers from 11 different countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Estonia, France, Japan, Germany, Senegal, Tunisia, Ukraine, and USA as well as current World Champion Nathalie Moellhausen (Brazil) will attend Alliance’s training camp. In total, over 40 fencers are scheduled to attend.

It is a rare chance to see so many of the top-ranked fencers in the world aggregated together for training.

Fencing has often been called ‘physical chess’ combining high-level athleticism with strategy and precision. Fencers are selected for their country’s Olympic team based on cumulative points scored at national and international tournaments over the course of the fencing season through April 4, 2020. Only the highest 4 ranking fencers qualify to represent the United States for the Olympic team.

Alliance Fencing Academy was founded in 2004 by United States Olympic Coach, Andrey Geva. Geva led Team USA’s Women’s Epee Team in the 2016 Olympics in Rio and will lead them again in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Alliance Fencing Academy is the largest epee fencing club in the United States with over 300 students at its two locations in Houston and The Woodlands. It is also a top producer of collegiate fencers, with many students receiving athletic and academic scholarships.

