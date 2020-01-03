Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference Scheduled  

The 35th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference is a celebration of vegetable production along the upper Gulf Coast region. Counties of Waller, Wharton, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Colorado, and Austin join with Fort Bend to put on this event focusing on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies and profitability. We have something for every producer, and as always, we will plan to offer five (5) continuing education credits for Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator license holders.

Come join us at the Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Buildings C & D) in Rosenberg, Texas. Registration will be held from 7:30 am to 8:00 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm. The cost with lunch included is $30 before January 22nd and $35 after January 22nd and at the door.

To register, please go to agriliferegister.tamu.edu/FortBend or you may also register by calling AgriLife Conference Services at 979-845-2604. There will be no in office registrations. For general questions, please contact Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034.