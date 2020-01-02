The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County Needs You Attend Tutor Training for Basic Literacy, ESL Programs and Basic Computer Skills

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX – Literacy Council of Fort Bend County needs you! Become an essential part of an adult student’s life by signing up to be a tutor at the Literacy Council. The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County will hold tutor training on Monday, January 13th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Through training, volunteers are equipped to teach Basic Literacy, English as a Second Language (ESL), and one-on-one tutor sessions to adults. The trainings prepare tutors to organize and compile lesson plans, and to understand the purpose of the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County’s programs.

In addition to tutoring at the Literacy Council’s main location in Sugar Land in all areas of ESL, one on one Basic Literacy volunteer tutors are needed.

Literacy Council of Fort Bend County Outreach Sites are in need of tutors in the Katy area at Living Word Lutheran Church and Cinco Ranch Library; as well as Mission Bend Library. All tutor sign ups and interests should be communicated through the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County; aprocter@ftbendliteracy.org

Outreach locations allow tutors to be placed at a location near their home.

Three qualifications are needed to become a tutor:

a desire to help adult students; patience and commitment to three hours of tutoring a week;

Tutor hours vary according to the tutor’s schedule.

If you are interested in impacting someone’s life by becoming a tutor, please contact Alisha Procter, Program Director for the Literacy Council at 281.240.8181, or via email at aprocter@ftbendliteracy.org.

Save the Dates: Additional Tutor Training

Monday, February 10, 2020 6pm to 9pm

Monday, March 9, 2020 6pm to 9pm

Monday, April 13, 2020 6pm to 9pm

Help us “Change Lives Through Literacy!”

About the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County

Since 1987, the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County has been Changing Lives Through Literacy. The mission of the Literacy Council is to improve family, community and professional lives through adult literacy education. The Literacy Council provides several programs for its students: Basic Literacy, English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, U.S. Citizenship Preparation, Computer Skills and Workforce Readiness.