The Katy Lions Club had the best year ever for their toy drive for Texas Children’s Hospital west Campus!

Katy residents are so helpful and amazingly generous. This year the Katy Lions Club partnered with HCESD48 and the Katy National Little League for the toy drive.

The Little League collected toys during a recent two-day tournament. Each player was asked to bring a toy. The number of toys collected filled a 15 ft. truck and an additional 12 ft. trailer. HCESD 48 and the Katy Lions Club picked up the toys and delivered them to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus on December 20th. Members of the Fire Department, EMS, The Little League and the Katy Lions Club unloaded the toys and managed to get them around the Christmas Tree in the lobby.

The amazing part of this story is that this was the 2nd delivery to the hospital. The Katy Lions Club had started collecting toys during the month of November after putting out 15 collection boxes in local area businesses. The 1st delivery was December 7th and filled a pick-up truck and several SUVs.

The Katy Lions Club would like to thank the Katy Community residents, the 15 businesses that helped to collect, the HCESD 48 Fire Department and EMS and the Katy National Little League for pulling together and making Christmas a special one for the kids who were in the hospital for the holiday season. This is one Christmas that will be remembered for a long time.

THANK YOU KATY!