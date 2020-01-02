Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Announce 2020 Fruit Tree Sale

The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will hold their annual Fruit Tree Sale on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The sale will be held at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in the George Pavilion located at 4310 Hwy 36 South, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

In Fort Bend County, we can grow several types of fruit trees, from apples and plums to many varieties of citrus, tropical and semi-tropical trees. The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners sell trees that are highly adapted to our climate and with proper care should grow well and produce fruit for many years to come. Fruit and citrus trees are a welcome addition to any landscape and can provide color, fruit and beauty to your yard.

Our 2020 Fruit Tree Sale will offer some tropical plants propagated and grown by one of our own Master Gardeners, including Hawaiian Strawberry Papaya, Oleifera Moringa, and Zingiber Ginger, to name a few. Other plants new to our sale are Paw Paw Seedlings, Prime Ark Freedom Blackberries and several new citrus varieties. And don’t miss some of our favorites: Improved Meyer Lemon, Anna Apples, and Eve’s Pride Peaches. For a complete list of plants visit https://fbmg.org/files/2019/12/FBCMG-Fruit-Tree-Sale-2020-pdf-updated.pdf.

All proceeds from this sale are used to support the educational programs we offer throughout the year. This sale helps us purchase supplies for our training and educational efforts, as well as demonstration garden plants and materials.

We will be hosting a Keys to Success in Fort Bend County Fruit Production talk open to the public on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center located at 1330 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Topics will include best planting, culture and maintenance techniques as well as an overview of the varieties offered at the fruit tree sale.

Additional public presentations will be held at the following locations:

Jan 11, Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Jan 13, Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Jan 16, Sienna Branch Library, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Jan 18, Missouri City Branch Library, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information about this event and other programs offered by the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners visit fbmg.org or call 281-341-7068.