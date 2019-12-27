Trees For Houston Wraps Up Fall Planting Season

From June-December the nonprofit organization partnered with more than 30 organizations to plant 9,331 trees around the Greater Houston Area

Houston, TX (December 23, 2019) – Nonprofit organization, Trees For Houston wrapped up their fall planting season with a total of 85 plantings. From June to December 2019, the organization planted a total of 9,331 native trees including Live Oaks, Cedar Elms, Mexican Sycamores, Loblolly Pines and more throughout the Greater Houston area. These plantings were made possible through the generous commitment from volunteers and 33 partner organizations including Chevron, Aramco, and CenterPoint. The trees planted will benefit the community for generations to come by reducing air pollution and storm water runoff, minimizing noise and light pollution, slow erosion, aid in reducing stress, and provide food and a habitat for the wildlife in the community.

“Our partners and volunteers are an integral part of the organization and allow us to continue expanding the green canopy in the Greater Houston area,” said Trees For Houston executive director, Barry Ward, “The trees we plant are living infrastructure. They act as sound walls, water and air filters, and shade structures. They sequester air pollution, reduce cooling bills, slow down floodwater, fight erosion, cool our summer streets, and increase our property values.”

Established in 1983, Trees For Houston’s mission is to plant, protect and promote trees in the Greater Houston area. The organization initially focused its early efforts on planting street trees in the heart of Houston. But as the city grew, so did the need for strategic, large scale planting to counteract the impact of expansion on the region’s tree canopy. As the only tree planting organization of its kind in the region, Trees For Houston is the go-to clearing house for trees and source of information for other organizations and Houston residents.

Trees For Houston partners with schools, organizations and corporations to provide free or low-cost trees. They are able to do so by maintaining and operating their own tree farms in Bellaire, North Houston, Magnolia, Spring and Clear Lake year-round. Since their inception Trees For Houston has planted more than half a million trees including irrigation and installation. This equates to significant aesthetic, economic and health benefits for community partners, non-profit organizations, neighborhoods, schools and parks in need throughout our region.

Some of the planting highlights planted during the fall season are below:

SCHOOLS Name Trees Condit Elementary In partnership with Chevron 18 Cedar Brook Elementary In partnership with EY 18 Foster Elementary In partnership with Insperity 90 J.R. Harris Elementary In partnership with Bank of America 25 Katherine Smith Elementary In partnership with EagleBurgmann 25 Rummel Creek Elementary In partnership with Chevron 25

GREEN SPACES Location Trees Bear Creek Park In partnership with Toshiba 100 Memorial Park In partnership with Sunday Riley 25 Spotts Park In partnership with Aramco 50

HOUSTON AND SURROUNDING AREA Location Trees/Species Bridge City, TX In parentship with USAA 50

# # #

About Trees For Houston

Trees for Houston is a non-profit organization whose mission is to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the Houston area. Since being founded in 1983, the organization has planted nearly 600,000 trees planted and has maintained tens of thousands of trees across the greater Houston area annually. For more information, visit www.treesforhouston.org.