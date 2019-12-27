Celebrate Valentine’s Weekend with Delicious Food and Wine Pairings at Tapas on the Trails at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Tickets are $10 off through Dec. 31

WHAT: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s always popular Tapas on the Trails is back for Valentine’s Day weekend 2020. Bring your special someone for a romantic evening getaway without leaving the city. Enjoy a softly-lit walk through the Arboretum’s nature sanctuary, pausing along the way to indulge in four delicious courses and a few other treats from Cotton Culinary, paired perfectly with carefully selected beers and wines. Guests receive a commemorative glass to take home. Tickets are $10 off through Dec. 31.

The evening ends at the newly remodeled Event Lawn, where guests will enjoy vermouth spritzers, liquid nitrogen ice cream, a coffee bar and the opportunity to meet a live owl. Help raise funds for the Arboretum’s mission of conservation and nature education while enjoying our most unique event of the year.

The food menu includes:

Amuse Bouche

Beet Cured Grouper Gravlax

Beverage pairing: Montelvini Promosso Rosé Spumante

First Course

Pecan Smoked Heirloom Tomato Bisque

Beverage Pairings: Aplanta Red Blend and Lawnmower

Second Course

Roasted Pumpkin Salad and Shagbark Hickory Syrup

Beverage pairings: Disruption Red Blend and Guten Tag

Palate Cleanser

Lime Sorbet with Bergamot and Wintergreen Scented Spoon

Beverage pairing: Honey Agave Cider

Third Course

Gulf Coast “Lobster” Roll

Beverage pairings: Concilio Chardonnay Trentino and Orange Show

Fourth Course

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream

Beverage pairings: Berto White Vermouth Spritzer and Santo

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last trail admittance 7:15 p.m.)

Time slots for entry: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

WHO: The Houston Arboretum’s partners for Tapas on the Trails include: Cotton Culinary, Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Katz Coffee.

TICKETS: Tickets available for members and non-members ranging from $85 to $95. (Get a $10 discount through Dec. 31.) Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/events/tapas-on-the-trails/ for tickets or more information. Ages 21 and up only.

Photo caption: Tapas on the Trails on Feb. 15, 2020 at the Houston Arboretum promises a romantic evening in nature with delicious food, wines and beers. Photos courtesy of BLVD Photography.

ABOUT: The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas, provides services to over 400,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org.