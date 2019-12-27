January Youth Activities At Cinco Ranch Branch Library  

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, presents a variety of free children’s programs — Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, Kinder Korner, and After-School Breaks — every month. The regularly scheduled activities for January are as follows:

Mother Goose Time — Tuesdays at 10:15 am — provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays– that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical

development through rhythm and music. Mother Goose Time is intended for infants from age 1 month to 12 months. Mother Goose Time will take place on January 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Toddler Time – Wednesdays at 10:15 am, and Thursdays at 10:15 am and 11:30 am – is a structured program of caregiver/child activities, stories and songs for older babies, from 12 to 36 months of age. Program dates are January 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30; this activity will NOT take place on January 1 and 2.

Stories & Play – Tuesdays at 2:00 pm — for children from 1 to 3 years of age. Children will be treated to a story and then have open play time. Stories & Play will take place on January 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Pre-school children, 3 to 6 years of age, will enjoy Preschool Story Time, where they hear stories, watch movies, and participate in age-appropriate craft activities, beginning at 11:30 am each Wednesday. Program dates are January 8, 15, 22, and 29; the library will be closed on January 1 for the holiday.

Pajama Night Story Time — Tuesdays at 7:00 pm — gives families an evening option for the activities presented during the daytime. Program dates are January 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Kinder Korner — a time for kindergartners to enjoy stories, movies, crafts and other activities – takes place on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 4:30 pm. Kinder Korner will take place on January 8 and 22.

The After-School Breaks — crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children entering grades 1 through 3 — begin at 4:30 pm on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month. Program dates are January 15 ONLY; the library will be closed on January 1 for the holiday.

The Creative Connection, which begins at 2:30 pm on the 4th Saturday of the month, is designed for youth in grades 4 through 8. This program will take place on January 25.

Minecraft Monday – January 27, 4:30 pm. Minecraft challenge for students in grades 4 through 8. Reservations required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the library.

SPECIAL EVENTS – YOUTH SERVICES

Family Game Day – Thursday, January 2, 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages are invited to spend the afternoon playing board games together. This come-and-go activity is limited to 150 participants at a time.

Puppet Palooza – Wednesday, January 29, 4:30 to 5:00 pm, Meeting Room. Families with toddlers and preschoolers will enjoy special puppet shows and songs.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).