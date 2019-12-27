January Children’s Programs At Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library  

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, presents a variety of free children’s programs — Toddler Time, Story Time, and After-School Breaks — every month. These programs are free and open to the public. The schedule for January is as follows:

Toddler Time — Tuesdays at 10:15 am — offers caregiver/child activities, stories and songs for older babies, from 12 to 36 months of age. The program dates are January 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Pre-school children, 3 to 6 years of age, will enjoy Story Time, where they hear stories, watch movies, and participate in age-appropriate craft activities, beginning at 10:15 am each Wednesday. The program dates are January 8, 15, 22, and 29; the library will be closed on January 1.

The After-School Break — crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5 – begin at 4:30 pm on the 2nd Thursday. The After-School Break on January 9 will be “Let’s Make a Scene!” Participants will create a mixed-media watercolor work of art. Materials for this program are generously made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).