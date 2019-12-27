Find Houston Senior Care Announces Free 4-Day Senior Online Conference January 16-19

Houston, TX, December 26, 2019: Find Houston Senior Care, a senior care directory website and business that makes it easier for everyone to find the resources, support, and care services they desire for their aging relatives, this week announced they are going to be hosting a free online conference, from January 16 to the 19, 2020.

Called the Houston Senior Resource Conference, which will feature more than 30 speakers discussing all topics relevant to seniors, the conference will be completely free to attend and entirely accessible online.

“We know that not everyone has the time to personally visit our facilities or a conference center to learn more about how they can aid their aging parents and relatives,” said Kathryn Watson, Founder of Find Houston Senior Care. “Therefore, we’re bringing our expertise and resources to you, directly through the internet. Now seniors and the people that care for them can tune into our four-day informational conference, right from home.”

The Houston Senior Resource Conference will cover Medicare, Medicaid, assisted-living, Alzheimer’s and dementia, estate planning, downsizing and moving, senior living options, stress management, dealing with siblings and other relatives during important senior decisions, healthcare options, and alternative care options.

The main sponsors of the Houston Senior Resource Conference include Care Partners, Home Instead Senior Care, McCulloch & Miller, and Find Houston Senior Care.

Some keynote speakers featured as part of the conference include: Kelly Britton RN, Senior Care Expert, David Miller JD with McCulloch & Miller, Steve Shaver with the Alzheimer’s Association of Houston, Greg Shelley with Harris County Long-Term Care, Carol Howell, best-selling author, Jennifer Salazar, Program Director of Texas Senior Care, Leah Stanley, author and speaker, and the list goes on.

Attendees are welcome to tune in and catch any parts of the conference that they please, working with their schedules so they don’t have to deal with any added stress. Replays will be available for any talks that the attendee registers for ahead of time.

“Knowledge is power. Understanding your options and services that are available will help you make the right decisions for yourself or an aging senior you care about. Tune in this January and get the facts,” said Watson.

Access to all recordings will be available 30-days following the conference. Each session will occur for about 45-60 minutes, viewable after simply logging into the secured website and following the viewing instructions.

For more information, or to reserve your spot today, visit: https://senior-conference.com/.