Top 3 Tips to Prevent Tooth Cavity 

The decaying process of your tooth leads to the formation of cavities. The tooth decay damages the enamel and the dentin layer of your tooth. When the sugary foods are left on the teeth for a long time, they can lead to tooth decay. The bacteria living in your mouth turn those sugars and starches into acids that combine with saliva and food debris to form plaque. This plaque, when left on your teeth for a long time, damages the outer layer of your teeth, forming holes in your teeth that are called cavities.

Here are some of the best practices that prove to be highly effective in preventing cavities.

1. Cut Back on Acidic and Sugary Drinks:

It is important to know which foods can increase your risk of cavities. When you expose your teeth to acidic tea or coffee for a long period of time, your risk for new cavities is increased. That doesn’t mean you should not enjoy your coffee. But try not to expose your teeth coffee for more than twenty minutes or less and remember to rinse your mouth with water after a while. Coffee usually contains cavity-causing additives such as cream, syrups, or sugars that stay in your saliva over a long time period. This sugary saliva can eat away at your teeth. So, you should also drink some water along with sugary drinks. Another tip here is to drink the sugary fluids with straw to minimize their exposure to your teeth.

2. Get into the Habit of Flossing:

While you may think that your teeth are well kept because you brush them regularly. The fact is that your teeth have five sides and brushing only cleans about half of your teeth surface. Therefore, you should floss several times a day to prevent to improve your oral hygiene. It only takes a few minutes. You can try flossing while watching TV or reading a book in your bed. The right time to floss is right after a meal. You should also floss before going to bed. It is an easy and quick task to protect your oral hygiene and prevent cavities as you can do it on the go.

3. Brush Your Teeth Regularly with the Right Brush:

This may sound the most obvious tip, but we will dig deeper into why it is right for your oral hygiene. Your mouth contains about billions of microbes that feed on the remains of sugars and starch that we eat. As these microbes consume the sugars left in our mouth, they leave behind the waste called plaque. This plaque can cause the microbes to stick around your teeth longer, causing cavities. Brushing is undoubtedly the most effective way to get rid of the cavity plaque. Be sure that you brush your teeth every morning and before going to bed. If you let the enamel-damaging bacteria linger on your teeth overnight, it can lead to cavities. Also, develop a habit to use an antimicrobial mouthwash to flush away the harmful bacteria from your mouth.