How to Watch Every Horse Race Online With No Fee

Sports betting is one of the most exciting things you could devote your free time. It takes the regular excitement of sporting events, which can be overwhelming, and triples it on account of adding the gambling element, which alone can be quite thrilling.

This is why you’ll find millions of people around the world betting on different sports, hoping for their favorites to win. But of all the various options you have, there’s nothing quite like horse racing. Even if you don’t want to place a wager, it is an extremely captivating thing to watch where jockeys go to toe with one another, riding their majestic beasts. To get immersed in that world, you need to watch horse races online, and it’s definitely better to do so without paying any fees.

Here’s how you can pull that off.

Find a streaming option

The good news is, there are many ways you can watch your favorite horse races online. You just need to find a stream or a channel that regularly broadcasts the different races. It even gets better. Because it is not always easy to find a TV or laptop, most of those streaming options are available via your smartphone or tablet, which means you can basically watch those horse races from anywhere and whenever.

A guide

You can’t really hope to watch all the different racing options if you don’t know when and where they’re being held. The UK alone is estimated to have thousands of horse races on a yearly basis. This is why you need a race guide to point you in the right direction, showing you the days and venues on which each race can be found. That way, all you’ll need to do is use your free streaming option to view the horses competing every week.

Creating accounts

As mentioned earlier, you can find several free streaming options online, but you’ll need to create an account to enjoy their services. You need to be careful, though, because you might run into a couple of shady websites trying to scam you. The registration process is pretty direct, and the website shouldn’t ask you for credit card information or anything like that because it’s a free service –– unless you’re planning on placing a wager. In that case, they might ask for credit card information. You have websites like RacingUK that doesn’t require you to place bets on horse races to enjoy streaming them, unlike Bet365 –– which has pretty much every race in the UK and Ireland but requires placing a wager of 0.5 pounds for the races you want to watch.

At the end of the day, you will need to do a little searching to find streaming websites online that could help you watch horse races without charging you anything, and there are plenty. If you want to place wagers, though, then that is a whole other story. You should know that betting on horse races is tricky, and you shouldn’t venture into that world without doing some research and understanding how the odds work and what you stand to gain or lose.