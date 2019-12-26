Five Tips for Generating Passive Income with Affiliate Marketing

A new year brings new resolutions, and among the most popular resolutions is to make more money, perhaps through passive income. Affiliate marketing is a proven way in which one can do just that.

Affiliate marketing is a marketing arrangement where on online retailer pays a commission to an external website for traffic or sales from its referrals.

One can register through an affiliate marketing network such as Amazon Associates or directly with specific merchants.

While it has a steep learning curve and requires much work upfront, when done well, commissions from affiliate marketing can make a difference in your personal balance sheet. Here are some tips to get started in affiliated marketing.

Endorsing Companies That You Trust

Your endorsement reflects both on who you endorse—and you. If you’ve got expertise in a particular industry, it makes sense to look at those companies that serve your company or industry. Endorse companies, products, and services that you yourself know and trust. Such an endorsement is the crucial first step to creating effective testimonials you need to encourage clickthroughs that lead to commissions.

Getting to Know Your Chosen Companies, Products, and Services

It’s one thing to endorse one brand over another. But by knowing, really knowing, what sets your chosen company, product, or service apart from competitors, you enhance your credibility, increase the likelihood of clickthroughs, and improve your chances of earning a commission from a sale. Take the time to learn all you can about what you’re endorsing.

The type of product or service you choose to promote will also determine how much effort you need to put in. For example, online trading is a lucrative but competitive vertical due to the level of commissions that providers will pay to acquire customers. On the other hand, industries like fashion or niche hobbies will usually pay lower commissions, but might present less competition.

Choosing Effective Keywords When Describing the Product

Many customers use keywords when looking for products or services to buy. Take time to research and test the keywords that prospective customers will use when they conduct their searches.

Writing Strong, Truthful Content in Your Reviews

Be specific about what you endorse. Generic statements such as, “This is a great brand” aren’t as effective as, “I saved $75 on my grocery bill when I switched to such-and-so brand” or “My new home security system gives me peace of mind because it keeps my family safe, it’s easy to use, and comes with a five-year warranty.” Clear, concrete benefits help your readers see how they can benefit.

Create a Strong Website and Develop Your Social Networks

Your website will carry the content you’ll create to encourage the clickthroughs. Your social networks will visit that site to see what you have to say.

All these activities are ongoing, because you’ll want to test your numbers and experiment with ways to improve those numbers. Done well, external website owners can increase their commissions and their bottom line. Also, there’s no limit to the number of products one could endorse and, from which, earn commissions.