Olson Rallies Fort Bend Community to Invite Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai to Grand Opening of School Named in Her Honor

Washington DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) rallied support within the local community to invite Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan to the ribbon-cutting for the new Fort Bend ISD elementary school named in her honor. An impressive 24 elected officials signed the letter in support of Olson’s initiative, demonstrating strong support for her presence at the opening.

“Malala is an inspiration to students and young women across the world, and her activism in women’s education has led to a brighter, well-rounded society,” Rep. Olson said. “It’s only fitting that a school teaching the next generation bears her name. I’m grateful to all the community leaders who supported this effort to secure Malala’s presence at the grand opening and dedication of her school. Her presence would be a welcome message of hope and resilience to children across Fort Bend County. We hope to see her there in 2020.”

The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees approved Malala Yousafzai as the name for Elementary School 51 during the regular meeting Dec. 17. Malala Yousafzai Elementary — part of the 2018 bond program —i s scheduled to open in January 2020. Lisa Langston, former principal at Oyster Creek Elementary, will serve as the new school’s principal.

Text of the letter and signatories:

Click here to read the letter from Rep. Olson and signed by Rep. Al Green (TX-09), Texas State Sens. Joan Huffman, Lois Kolkhorst, Borris Miles, Texas State Reps. Rick Miller, Phil Stephenson, Ron Reynolds, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Fort Bend County Commissioners Andy Meyers, Vincent Morales, Ken DeMerchant, Grady Prestage and Mayors Charles Jessup, IV, Joe Zimmerman, William Hastings, Aaron Groff, Kenneth Reid, Leonard Scarcella, William Benton, Yolanda Ford, Andrew Bohac, Laurie Boudreaux, Mary Zdunkewicz and Rodney Paylock.