The incredible transformation: Nurse who almost died from drug addiction

Overcoming drug addiction can be difficult and challenging, but it is definitely not impossible. The right treatment, determination, and having a goal that motivates you can help break free from the paws of alcoholism and narcomania. An inspiring story of former heroin addict Joanne Hill proves it’s true.

Joanne Hill is a 42-year-old woman who lives in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, South Wales. She’s a mother of two sons, Callum and Kian. Recently, she has finished Swansea University and has already found a job in the occupation of their choice.

But Joanne's life hasn't always been serene. She says there was a time when she didn't really care whether she would live or die. And the reason was her heroin addiction.

Joanne started to experiment with illegal substances in her teenage years. At 15, she tried smoking marijuana. She switched to harder drugs and began injecting heroin while being in an abusive relationship.

As it usually happens, a destructive habit led to many problems. Firstly, Joanne’s kids were put in the care of their grandparents as she was no longer able to take proper care of them.

Secondly, her health condition had worsened. In 2012, she was hospitalized for endocarditis – an infection of the heart that can be fatal if left untreated. Her weight dropped to 84 pounds. She was close to losing her life.

In a hospital, Joanne had a chance to stop and think things over. She understood that if she hadn’t been hospitalized, she would have died. She analyzed her life. Because of her heroin addiction, the relationships with kids, parents, relatives, and friends were ruined. Joanne felt lonely and hopeless and thought that she would die a drug user.

Like in a movie, one encounter has changed Joanne’s life. In a hospital, she met a kind, compassionate nurse Vanessa. One day, she just sat with Joanne and had a talk.

“She really made an impact on my life”, says Ms. Hill. She is grateful to Vanessa for having spent some quality time with her when she felt worthless. Otherwise, she probably would have left the hospital and returned to the life she was leading before.

Vanessa persuaded Joanne to make a vital decision to go to rehab. The nurse made such a great impression on her that she also decided to pursue a nursing career. She wanted to affect people in the same positive way.

Often, addicts don’t know where to find support. They are afraid of the stigma. And they are afraid to hear judgmental comments or experience a contemptuous attitude. That’s why they don’t rush to get help.

For such people, a substance abuse hotline is the best way out. Hotline operators can assess the level of the problem, provide meaningful support, and guide a caller’s first steps to recovery. They can also provide a caller with rehab numbers.

But let’s get back to our story. Joanne’s dreams have come true. 19-months of treatment in rehab combined with her faith in God helped her become clean and step up. She volunteered with the addiction charity Sands Cymru, and then, got enrolled in a 3-year adult nursing program at Swansea University.

Today, she works as a staff nurse at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli. For her, it’s the best profession as it allows helping addicted people that are in the same situation she has been in. As a nurse, she has many social contacts. Earlier, the feelings of shame and guilt made her unable to walk into a crowded room.

One of the things that make her happy is that her sons now live with her.

Joanne says that she even couldn’t have imagined such changes and if someone would have said this to her eight years ago, she would have laughed. She thinks that it’s a huge achievement. Indeed, it is an inspiring example of how a person who suffers from alcohol or drug abuse can quit and change life for the better.

As a former drug user, she says that battling addiction is possible with hard work and determination.

For many people struggling with addiction, the very first step to recovery – recognizing a problem – is the hardest one. Often, addicts keep abusing alcohol or drugs in spite of the negative consequences. The story of Joanne Hill demonstrates this. Broken social ties and worsening health couldn’t stop her from injecting heroin.

As we can see, even one conversation can make a significant change in the mindset of an abuser. Drug and alcohol hotlines are made for those who have nobody to talk to about their problem. A review of 36 publications on the effects of hotlines revealed some evidence that they are effective.

Calling a drug and alcohol hotline is beneficial in several ways. It’s completely confidential and free of charge. You can get to know everything you need to start your recovery. And you can get the desired support and understanding.

Some people find the motivation to recover in ambitious goals, like Joanne Hill. One study identified the life priorities of people who are in recovery from substance abuse. They are as follows:

employment – up to 36%;

repairing family and social relationships – up to 24%;

receiving education and training – up to 23%;

focusing on emotional health and self-development – up to 21%;

solving housing and living issues – up to 21%;

boosting physical health – up to 20%;

solving financial and material problems – up to 15%;

focusing on spirituality and religion – up to 10 %;

giving back and helping others – up to 7%.

Though the low-rated routes turned out to be the least popular, they can be very motivating, as in the case of Joanne Hill.