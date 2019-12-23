Sen. Cruz: As the Celebration Begins This Evening and the Menorah Is Lit for Eight Nights, Heidi and I Wish the Jewish People a Very Happy Hanukkah

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement marking the start of Hanukkah:

“This evening, the Jewish people will gather together to celebrate the Festival of Lights. This holiday is a time to remember and celebrate the heroic revolt and triumph of the Maccabees, who liberated the historic land of Judea, rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem, and restored the right to worship freely. During this time, we are grateful for our close ally Israel, who stands as a beacon of liberty, and shines as a bright light in one of the darkest regions in the world.

“As the celebration begins this evening and the menorah is lit for eight nights, Heidi and I wish the Jewish people a very Happy Hanukkah.”