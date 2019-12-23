Celebrate Happy Holi-Deals with YMCA of Greater Houston this season! Don’t push your health and wellness goals into the new decade, get a jump start to a healthier and stronger you when you take advantage of YMCA’s membership deals. With over 25 locations in the Greater Houston area and, activities for the entire family, the Y has cultivated a fun and inclusive experience that create memories for a lifetime.

We’d love for you to consider including YMCA of Greater Houston’s membership offering in any upcoming fitness club membership round-ups that you might be working on. Details below.

WHO: YMCA of Greater Houston

WHAT:

The entire family can enjoy this deal. When you join starting Dec. 23 – Jan. 15 the join fee will be waived, kids’ memberships are FREE ALL 2020 and includes a bonus of 20% off a program.

If you miss the first deal do not fret. When you join Jan. 16 – Jan. 31, the join fee will still be waived and you’ll receive 20% off of a program!

WHERE: Any YMCA Greater Houston location

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 – Jan. 15, 2020 & Jan. 16, 2020 – Jan. 31, 2020

MORE: Please visit https://www.ymcahouston.org/join for more information.