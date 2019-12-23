Can CBD Oil Help to Treat Depression?

While discussing regarding cannabis and its health benefits, most people think THC as it has ample proven effects to restore appetite and treat stomach conditions. But this is not the sole effective molecule in cannabis. CBD or cannabidiol is a chemical that is found in marijuana, which does not offer psychoactive effects as that of THC. CBD oil, gummies, hemp oil, and other products have cannabis plant extracts that may provide users with long-term health benefits. People suffering from anxiety disorders or depression can use CBD oil for regulating moods sans unwanted side effects.

Ways in Which CBD Oil can Treat Depression

In our brains a system exists known as the endocannabinoid system. It is connected to other parts of the brain and plays a crucial role in regulating mental health as well as other biological processes. When CBD is present in the bloodstream, it binds to the neurological receptors in the endocannabinoid system, thereby preventing the biochemicals associated with depression to spread. No wonder cannabis CBD oil for depression is creating all the rage.

As CBD is a chemical that is not psychoactive as that of THC, this will not leave people consuming it feeling euphoric, loopy, or high. This will never inhibit the ability of a person to operate heavy machinery or performing well in their task. CBD, in short, works in neutralizing some chemicals in the brain, which, when unbalanced, impacts the functions of one’s hippocampus. Thus, it is wise in using CBD oil to treat depression. As it does not make people high, this does not cause any anxiety or paranoia which people experience while taking THC.

The Potential of CBD to Treat Depression

The human body produces its CBD naturally as part and parcel of the endocannabinoid system. This system is responsible for regulating factors such as mood, appetite, and sleep. A problem with this may lead to signs of depression. After its release, it is the endocannabinoids that bind with the brain’s receptors. Such receptors trigger serotonin, a substance that is substantively linked to stress control and mood. An imbalance in serotonin can lead to depression.

Tips to Use CBD oil for Alleviating Symptoms of Depression

Today CBD oil-based products are readily available in the market. Popping CBD oil capsules indeed has become popular amongst people suffering from depression. But the oil too can be ingested sublingually, placing it below the tongue or using the oil as part of one’s daily cooking. Here the quantity in various products differs. When it comes to the dosage, there are no guidelines. But it is suggested, to begin with, a minimal dose and increase the same gradually if it fails to attain the desired outcome. CBD users state that they start feeling the impact of CBD within 90 minutes, and this lasts for a couple of hours. Most importantly, what one needs to consider is that the body of every person will metabolize the substance differently. Thus, it cannot be the same for all.

To know more, get in touch with a professional for the best results.