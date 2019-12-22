Two New Family Practice Physicians Join Oakbend Medical Group

Richmond, TX…OakBend Medical Group is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Titus Venyah and Dr. Harry Wong, both family practice physicians.

Dr. Harry Wong is a native Houstonian. He attended The University of St. Thomas in Houston, graduating with a B.A. in Chemistry. He received his M.D. degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch – Galveston and did his Family Practice residency at St. Mary’s/St. Elizabeth’s Hospitals in Port Arthur and Beaumont, Texas, two of the cities in Texas’ Golden Triangle.

Wong’s patient care philosophy is that he sees his patients as family; he gives advice and treats them like he would any family member.

At the age of 47 Wong began running but then discovered dragon boat racing where he qualified for the nationals in a race where he was on the team representing the United States. They won!

Dr. Titus Venyah is a Board Certified Family Medicine physician. He completed training in 2003 with Michigan State University College of Human Medicine at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan. He has worked in Primary care, Hospital medicine, Wound care, Hospice/Palliative care and Geriatrics including Medical director in Long term care and post-acute care facilities.

Prior to medicine he earned a Master degree in Exercise Physiology and worked in Cardiac Rehabilitation, exercise training and nutrition.

He is committed to excellence in the delivery of medicine to people and is a strong believer in educating his patients about healthy habits and their disease processes. He is skills allow him to help his patients manage a wide range of chronic diseases as well as acute illnesses. He seeks to establish a personal connection with all patients that he is involved with.

When not working, Dr. Venyah enjoys spending time with his wife and children, sporting activities, and worshiping God.

OakBend Medical Group is pleased to have the two new family practice physicians join their team.