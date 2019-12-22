Sen. Cruz: Passing the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act Would Be the Most Significant Education Legislation Since the G.I. Bill

Participates in discussion with Education Secretary and president of Arizona State University

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week participated in a discussion hosted by the Council on Competitiveness with Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Dr. Michael Crow, the president of Arizona State University, focused on Sen. Cruz’s Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act.

During the discussion, Sen. Cruz said:

“Secretary DeVos and I have worked very closely on legislation that would provide $10 billion a year in federal tax credits that would be allocated to the states with state scholarship granting organizations. Now that’s a $100 billion over 10 years. Even in Washington, $100 billion is a lot of money.”

He added:

“Those are new resources coming into – half of it, K-12 education, half of it adult vocational education, apprenticeships, helping adults get new skills. And those are dollar to dollar tax credits for programs that are implemented at the state level, that are designed at the state level, that respond to state needs. If you want to talk about powerfully transforming the educational system, increasing the opportunities in the outcomes, this legislation — if we can get it passed — will be the most far-reaching, the most significant legislation since the GI bill.”

Sen. Cruz has been a strong advocate for empowering America’s students and families through school choice and as a part of his efforts in February introduced the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, a bill which would expand elementary, secondary, and vocational education opportunities for students by providing a federal tax credit to encourage individuals and businesses to donate to nonprofit scholarship funds.

Earlier this month, Sen. Cruz participated in a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary DeVos, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-Texas), several teachers, parents, and students, focused on empowering American families with educational freedom and opportunities.

