Olson Urges December Release of Citgo 6

Washington, DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today urged the Venezuelan government to release the “Citgo 6.” These six Americans were called to Venezuela and arrested in 2017. They have been imprisoned and detained without needed healthcare for two years without trial. Since then 18 hearings have been scheduled and cancelled while they remain separated from their families. Four of the men are residents of TX-22.

“Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro can give the Citgo 6 the only thing they want for Christmas: release back to their homes in the United States,” Olson stated. “My discussions with the State Department and the families of the Citgo 6 all indicate that there is no time like the present for the Venezuelan government to act in good faith, end the unjust imprisonment of these Americans and reunite Tomeu Vadell, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano and Jose Angel Pereira with their loved ones in the United States at long last.”

Additional information about the Citgo 6 can be found here.