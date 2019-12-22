Learn About Growing Fruit Trees At Library Programs          

Fort Bend County Libraries will present the program “Fruit-Tree Gardening” at multiple locations in January. Learn about varieties of fruit trees that thrive in the Fort Bend County area and how to care for them.

The schedule of programs is as follows:

Saturday, January 11 , 10:30 am-12:00 noon – Cinco Ranch Branch Library , 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy.

, 10:30 am-12:00 noon – , 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy. Monday, January 13, 6:00 pm – Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear.

Fort Bend County Master Gardener Deborah Birge will talk about varieties of fruit trees that can thrive in the Gulf Coast climate. Hear about proper planting techniques and recommended maintenance tips to encourage fruit production, such as pruning, feeding, and watering.

Birge will also talk about new fruit trees that are available, as well as some of the varieties that will be at the Annual Master Gardener Fruit-Tree Sale.

Birge has been a master gardener for 17 years and holds specialist certifications in Citrus Culture, Home Fruit Production, and First-Detector Plant Disease.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch libraries or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).