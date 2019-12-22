Expecting A Robust Holiday Season, Area Retailers Staffed Up Sales Floor & Logicistics Positions In November  

(HOUSTON) Houston-area employers added 19,000 jobs in November, lead by a surge in hiring in the Trade, Transportation & Utilities sector, Workforce Solutions announced Friday. That sector, which tracks retail, warehousing, and associated industries, was responsible for 8 out of every 10 jobs added last month, said Parker Harvey, an economist at Workforce Solutions.

“Typically, this sector adds about 8,900 new jobs in November, so this is well above the long-term average,” he said. Retail trade, Harvey pointed out, saw particularly robust hiring with 8,700 jobs added. “We also saw a strong uptick in employment in related industries, such as warehousing, the last stop in the supply chain that keeps everything running smoothly.” The warehousing subsector added 4,100 jobs in November, it’s largest one-month gain on record. Jobs related to wholesale trading also posted a one-month record of 3,100 additional jobs.

November to November, the Houston area added 85,500 jobs, an increase of 2.7 percent. “I think it’s highly likely the number of jobs added in 2019 will be revised downward, quite significantly, when the state undertakes its annual benchmark revisions early next year,” Harvey said. A federal report tracking local employment and wages, known as a Quarterly Census, diverges substantially from the monthly employment report beginning in April. “Not all industries are affected,” by the gap, Harvey said, “but it’s enough of a difference that it could be a major revision.” The state’s annual benchmark revision will be released in March 2020.

Not-seasonally adjusted unemployment ticked slightly higher in November to 3.6 percent, up one-tenth of report from October, the eighth month of record low unemployment. The areas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October held steady at 3.6 percent.

Additional labor market information and the detailed October report can be found at wrksolutions.com/localstats. The Texas Workforce Commission will release employment numbers for December 2019 on January 24, 2020.

In 2020, Workforce Solutions will unwrap two major career office renovations and debut a new career office aimed at providing a better customer service experience. Workforce Solutions – Cypress Station (70-A FM 1960 West) will debut an updated look in January and the Northline career office (4424 North Freeway) has nearly doubled in size, making it the largest Workforce Solutions career office in Texas. Later in the spring, a brand-new career office serving Southern Harris and northern Fort Bend counties will open in Missouri City.

