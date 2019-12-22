Discovery Center shows you how healthy habits come in handy this holiday season!

MEDEXPRESS GERMY HANDS CLINIC

Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center and MedExpress Urgent Care, a neighborhood medical center, invite Fort Bend families to be all-hands-on-deck about their health this holiday season.

The Discovery Center will host a “MedExpress Germy Hands Clinic,” during which children will learn what a virus is, how it spreads and how important it is to routinely wash your hands to slow the spread of germs this cold and flu season.

Participating families will also receive a “Make Your Own Virus” kit to take home for the holidays so children and families can learn more about how viruses are formed and how they spread.

The MedExpress Germy Hands Clinic is a fun, informational opportunity to help promote healthy habits and good hygiene starting from a young age, which is especially important during this cold and flu season.