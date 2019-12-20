Katy ISD Katy Advanced Program Information Session on January 16  

KATY [December 19, 2019] – Parents of Katy ISD fifth-graders, who will be attending junior high in 2020-2021 are invited to learn more about the KAP (previously known as Pre-AP) and AP program. Three educational sessions will be held on Thursday, January 16 at the Education Support Complex, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Room 1200 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Information in Spanish will be available in the last session in Room 1030.

“Administrators will be presenting an overview of the advanced academic studies in Katy ISD and we will address commonly asked questions about student participation in Katy Advanced Program courses,” said Joan Otten, Director of the Katy ISD Gifted and Talented (GT) and Advanced Academics Department.

Katy ISD KAP courses, offered during grades 6-10, are designed to prepare students to be successful in Advanced Placement (AP) courses taken during high school. These courses provide students the opportunity to engage in college-level studies with the option of taking the AP exam to possibly qualify for college credit. Research indicates that students who participate in an AP course are more likely to complete an undergraduate program, choose academically challenging majors in college and are prone to pursue an advanced degree. Katy ISD offers AP courses in English, social studies, science, mathematics, foreign languages, computer science, music and art.

Information can be found on the GT and Advanced Academics website. Event parking is available on the west side of the Merrell Center. For more information on the new KAP program, click here.