Texas Match the Promise FoundationSM Reaches Milestone; Scholarship Applications Accepted Through Dec. 31

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced that the Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ has received more than $1 million in donations. Hegar also reminds Texans that the application deadline for this year’s scholarship awards is Dec. 31, 2019.

More than $800,000 of the foundation’s donations to date have come from individuals donating the cash value of their property held in the state’s unclaimed property program. The rest has come via donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, and from state employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign.

Established in 2009, the Texas Match the Promise Foundation is a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt public charity eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions from Texans. The foundation has awarded tuition units worth about $600,000 to 433 scholarship recipients.

“We’re extremely proud that these contributions are helping so many Texas families save for college,” Hegar said. “Match the Promise scholarships can help young Texans get ready for success and reflect our belief in the importance of higher education.”

The Texas Match the Promise Foundation encourages families to save for college by offering competitive matching scholarships and tuition grants to eligible students who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan. Approved recipients can receive scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices.

Match the Promise scholarship awards are available to beneficiaries of a TTPF account:

who are enrolled in fifth through ninth grades;

whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less; and

who are Texas residents and the dependents, for tax purposes, of Texas residents.

Families who do not have a TTPF account can find information about establishing one at MatchThePromise.org, or call 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2020, to meet the contribution requirements of the scholarship program by contributing a minimum of $100 to the student’s TTPF account.