Screenmobile Launches “Home Fur the Howlidays” Giveback Campaign to Fundraise for the ASPCA

Screenmobile, “America’s Neighborhood Screen Stores,” announced today its social media campaign, “Home Fur the Howlidays,” to raise funds for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). From Friday, November 29 – Friday, December 20, individuals can submit photos (through this link: https://woobox.com/ ap2d4u) of their pets in holiday costumes or enjoying winter activities. For every submission, Screenmobile will donate $1 to the ASPCA. If there are more than 500 submissions, Screenmobile will donate an extra $1,000 to the nonprofit. The five winners of the contest will receive $100 Amazon gift cards.

“Holidays are a special time to spend with loved ones – including our pets. It’s heartbreaking to know that some animals are mistreated, and they all deserve better care,” said Scott Walker, president and CEO of Southern California-based Screenmobile. “By connecting with fellow pet lovers and encouraging them to share the love, we’re hopeful to make a meaningful impact on the ASPCA, an organization that aligns with the values that Screenmobile was built on.”

The ASPCA was the first humane society to be established in North America and is, today, one of the largest in the world. The mission of the organization is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States.

The Screenmobile team is deeply committed to helping animals, and runs a similar, popular social media contest (the “Love Your Pets” contest) for National Pet Month in May.

Screenmobile, a veteran franchise brand, has transformed the screening industry by bringing quality, stylish screens and outdoor living concepts at affordable prices to home improvement projects across the country. The brand’s unmatched commitment to customer satisfaction and convenience is just one way the company makes home improvement projects a breeze. Creating a seamless process for clients, Screenmobile measures, manufactures, installs and tests screens all in one visit with a uniformed employee.

Screenmobile is proud to support the ASPCA and its mission to save lives. To learn more, visit aspca.org.

To learn more about how to submit to the contest, visit https://woobox.com/ ap2d4u.

For more information about Screenmobile, visit https://www.screenmobile.com.

About Screenmobile

Founded in Glendora, California in 1980, Screenmobile has successfully become the nation’s leading mobile screen service franchise, with 125 licenses across 27 states. Screenmobile has proudly been ranked on the Entrepreneur “Franchise 500” list for the past 14 consecutive years.

Screenmobile specializes in window, door and patio porch screens, as well as solar shading products. The company is dedicated to establishing responsible, lasting partnerships with franchise owners and pledges organizational support through progressive leadership, continual training and company growth.

For information about franchising with Screenmobile, visit http://franchise.screenmobile.com.