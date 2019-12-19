Olson Votes Against Democrats’ Impeachment Sham

Washington, DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today issued the following statement after voting against the House Democrats’ partisan, rigged and frivolous Articles of Impeachment against President Trump:

“Today House Democrats made history — for all the wrong reasons. Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised three things regarding any impeachment action against President Trump: she stated the House Democrats’ case would be ‘compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan.’ The Speaker was one for three — the evidence in the impeachment proceeding was neither compelling nor overwhelming; however the vote was bipartisan — against impeachment of President Trump. Democrats spent months wasting our nation’s time and treasure, while issues that impact folks in TX-22 such as infrastructure, fixing our broken immigration system and supporting American energy dominance fell by the wayside. The fix was in from the start as Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler presided over a process with one goal: overturning the result of the 2016 election by any means necessary. Our Constitution and the rule of law are sacred, not something to be played with like a toy to achieve political ends. I was glad to see bipartisan support against impeachment in today’s vote, and trust the Senate will reach a similar and swift conclusion to finally end this charade and close the book on this sad chapter of our republic’s history.”