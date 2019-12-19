Katy ISD Police Department host 17th Annual Santa Cops Toy Drive  

December 18, 2019 (Katy, TX) – Katy Independent School District Police Department hosted the Santa Cops Holiday Toy Drive for the 17th year in a row. The annual fundraiser benefits Katy ISD students identified by Katy ISD campuses as in need of assistance this holiday season. Many students will have a joyful holiday due to the generosity of the Katy community, local businesses, and many groups within the District. In 2002, when the program first began, they provided gifts for 30 students, and this year, the toy drive was able to provide gifts to more than 1,100 students.

“I am very proud of the amazing growth that the toy drive has seen over the years! Thank you to our entire community, Katy and the District,” Liz Loocke, 17-year coordinator, said. “My favorite part is seeing the students get involved. We have sports teams, clubs, and classes from across Katy ISD sponsoring students. It’s a special thing,” she added.

The gifts were wrapped and packaged for each family to pick up on December 12-14 at the Katy ISD police station. Popular gift requests included Legos, Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels and craft kits. Clothing and shoes are also commonly wished for items.

In order to participate in the program, campus counselors identify students whose families need assistance this holiday season. The students create a “wish list” that is distributed to various individuals and groups within the Katy ISD community who are interested in sponsoring a child or family. All donations are anonymous, and each child is provided $100 in gifts.

