Wood and South West Cycling Club collaborate to help fill “Santa’s Sleigh”

Wood employees and volunteers from the South West Cycling Club (SWCC) in Katy, Texas, took on the role of Santa’s little helpers this year by donating 200 bikes in support of Santa’s Sleigh. Led by Katy Christian Ministries (KCM), the thirty year old program is part of KCM’s wider Social Services initiative that supports families that fall into financial crisis.

“Christmas is especially tough for families who are struggling just to keep a roof over their heads and the lights turned on,” says Theresa Wiens, a Committee Member from Santa’s Sleigh. Wiens explains: “Families in these circumstances are struggling to put food on the table, and Christmas gifts would be out of the question were it not for initiatives such as Santa’s Sleigh.”

80 people turned out at Wood’s Houston campus, setting up a Christmas workshop to construct 200 bikes over a two hour period.

Mark Collis, CFO of Wood’s Asset Solutions Americas business and a member of SWCC, said: “We’re delighted to collaborate with SWCC in support of an incredibly worthy cause. I hope through our efforts we’ve been able to bring a smile to the faces of many children this Christmas.”

Josafat Jaime, President of SWCC, commented: “We are incredibly grateful to Wood for hosting and providing valuable resources in support of the bike drive. With Wood’s support, we’ve hopefully helped brighten the spirits of 200 kids from struggling families this year.”

In addition, Mafia Racing, a Texas based mountain bike racing team, donated 75 helmets to SWCC in support of the Santa’s Sleigh efforts.