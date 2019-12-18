Typhoon Texas Names Clayton Talley Director of Guest Experience

KATY, TX (December 18, 2019) – Veteran hospitality professional Clayton Talley has been named Director of Guest Experience at Typhoon Texas, a new position created to ensure the delivery of exceptional customer service from website interaction to every experience presented in the waterpark’s Houston and Austin locations.

Disney trained, Talley launched his hospitality and customer experience career as a Jungle Cruise Skipper where he entertained thousands on the park’s popular family river ride.

“While at Disney, I learned from the best and brightest in hospitality,” says Talley. “My role is to ensure our Houston and Austin waterparks exceed guest expectations with every interaction and experience.”

He later served as one of the core foundational team members for The VOID, a virtual reality experience that allows guests to travel into their favorite film and become their favorite character. A full-scale global operation, The VOID operates virtual reality experiences in the United States, Canada, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Typhoon Texas opens for the 2020 summer season Memorial Day weekend.

to purchase 2020 season passes to either the Austin or Houston parks.

