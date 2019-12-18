Planning On Majoring in Law? Here Are 8 Courses You Can Choose From In Canada

Canada is known as one of the best countries to provide quality education in law. Do you have a dream of becoming a lawyer or any other practicing body of law? One who embraces adequate passion and skills to complete an intense law course successfully then there are many programs you can take. Becoming a lawyer or an equivalent professional in law can be a long process that starts with a Bachelors in Laws or a Bachelors in Arts with a major in law. Then come the following listed courses for you to pick a field, followed by the Master’s programs after which are programs that can be taken for specialization in specific areas.

Master of Legal Studies MLS

This course is best for students or workers to enhance their roles in the workplace. When you finish this program, you can take a job where you will be handling legal understanding. Processing of different matters including payroll, transactions, regulating law and order in a firm will be provided in this course. This program can have you get a proper understanding of different legal issues and how the law works in various sectors. However, it is not enough to make you eligible to practice law in a legal firm.

Juris Doctor

The Juris Doctor is the course you need to take if it is your dream to become a full-scale practicing lawyer. This course requires you to complete a bar exam and other requirements in Canada that working in a law firm demands. You need to be in an intense studying phase to achieve this three-year course to come out as an Attorney successfully.

Master of Laws

A Master of Laws comes after the Juris Doctor degree if you wish to specialize in one particular area of law. Your area of specialization can be employment, human rights, commercial or environmental law. After spending three years in a JD, you will have to complete another year of LLM to master in one field.

Paralegal

If you’re not ready to go all-in or can’t support yourself throughout a Juris Doctor course, you can choose to go with a Paralegal diploma instead. Studying this diploma can be done from one of a handful of prestigious law schools in Canada including Cestar College. Earning this degree and a few examinations will allow you to practice law as a paralegal that is similar to a lawyer with handling areas of law lighter than that handled by a lawyer. They can handle cases including small claims, trasspassing, shoplifting, parking fines and many more of the minor suits.

Master of Dispute Resolution

A degree in MDR is for professionals who want to take over or possess roles that need knowledge in dealing with conflicts and disputes in a firm. Students of this degree will have knowledge on how to settle arguments and prosper peace within an organization to boost its functionality. It can take a year to two to complete.

Further Studies

There is no limit to knowledge in this world, and nobody can stop you from taking it from anywhere on this planet. Likewise, if you’re passionate about practicing law and bringing justice to others, then you can continue your education onwards to a higher level. A few are stated below.