Katy ISD Accepting Nominations for Elementary #43  

KATY [December 17, 2019] – Katy Independent School District is now accepting nominations for the naming of Elementary #43, which is located at 6631 S. Greenwood Orchard Drive in the Elyson subdivision. This elementary school will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses in the northwest quadrant of the District that are experiencing fast growth.

Individuals interested in submitting a name are asked to review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW (LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed Elementary #43 Naming Form, found on the Katy ISD School and Facility webpage.

The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:

By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org



By mail: Katy ISD School/Facility Naming

School & Community Engagement

P.O. Box 159

Katy, TX 77492-0159

Personal delivery: Education Support Complex (ESC)

School & Community Engagement

6301 S. Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494