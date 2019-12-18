Katy ISD Accepting Nominations for Elementary #43  

KATY [December 17, 2019] – Katy Independent School District is now accepting nominations for the naming of Elementary #43, which is located at 6631 S. Greenwood Orchard Drive in the Elyson subdivision. This elementary school will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses in the northwest quadrant of the District that are experiencing fast growth.
Individuals interested in submitting a name are asked to review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW (LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed Elementary #43 Naming Form, found on the Katy ISD School and Facility webpage.
The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:
- By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org
- By mail: Katy ISD School/Facility Naming
School & Community Engagement
P.O. Box 159
Katy, TX 77492-0159
- Personal delivery: Education Support Complex (ESC)
School & Community Engagement
6301 S. Stadium Lane
Katy, TX 77494
Submissions must be received no later than 4 p.m. on January 10, 2020.