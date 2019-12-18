January’s activities at the Katy Library.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Katy Library will close early at 5pm on Tuesday, 12/31 and will be closed on Wednesday, 1/01 for the New Year holiday.

ESL Tutor Training at the Katy Library

Come learn how to teach someone English with curriculum provided by the library. The next training for ESL tutors will be on Thursday, 1/09 from 10:00am – 2:00pm. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road.

BOOK CLUBS

Pages by the Pint Book Blub at the No Label Brewery

The Katy Library and the No Label Brewery invite you to join us at a monthly book club held at the brewery – located at 5351 1st Street in Katy. The group meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm. The book selection can also be picked up at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

Hispanic Book Club (Club de Libros Hispanos) at the Katy Library

We invite you to join us on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:00pm for a book discussion held completely in Spanish. (Les invitamos a que todos los meses se reúna con nosotros para converser sobre un libro.) The library is located at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

Cozy Mystery Book Club at the Katy Library

Get comfy and join our book club reading cozy mysteries. The group meets on the 2nd Thursdays of each month at 1:30pm at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

Book & Bite Club at the Katy Library

Come spend your coffee break with us and discuss a book between bites on Thursday, 12/19 at 1:30pm. Pick up a copy of the book at the library’s front desk located at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

REGULAR EVENTS FOR KIDS

Story Times for All Ages at the Katy Library starting again on January 6

Move around, sing, and read stories at a story time designed just for your age. The Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road hosts story times for babies (non-walking) on Mondays at 10:30am, toddlers (up to age 3) on Tuesdays at 10:30am, and preschoolers (ages 3-6) on Thursdays at 10:30am. Join us for a session soon. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

Pokemon Club at the Katy Library

An opportunity every other Thursday at 4:30pm for lovers of all things Pokemon to get together to play games, trade cards, and visit at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

REGULAR EVENTS FOR TEENS

Teen Anime Club at the Katy Library

Find out the latest news in the anime world, discuss your favorite manga, watch some anime, and play some games – every Tuesday at 4:30pm. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

REGULAR EVENTS FOR ADULTS

Spanish Computer Class at the Katy Library starting back again on January 13

Learn the basics of using a computer in a class held completely in Spanish. Classes are every Monday at 5:00pm at the Katy Library located at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

Andante (Spanish Discussion Group) at the Katy Library

Held completely in Spanish, this discussion group talks over interesting topics in a casual setting on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 6:00pm. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy, Texas.

Knotty & Nice Club at the Katy Library

Show off your knitting and crochet skills or learn some new ones every Wednesday at 1:00pm. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.

Garden Club at the Katy Library

Join other gardeners in your area to learn new ways to grow. The group meets every month on the 2nd Thursday at 11:00am at the Katy Library located at 5414 Franz Road. For more information, contact the library at 281-391-3509.