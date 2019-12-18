Author Stephen Harrigan to Talk About and Sign His New Book Thursday

Author Stephen Harrigan will discuss his new history of Texas, “Big Wonderful Thing,” Thursday as part of the History at Night Series at one of state’s most significant historic sites.

The event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in the Old 300 Learning Hall at the Stephen F. Austin State Historic Site Museum, 220 2nd St., in San Felipe. Harrigan will participate in a conversational interview with Houston Chronicle journalist Joe Holley before participating in an audience question-and-answer session. Book signing begins at 8 p.m.

Seats for the event are limited and must be reserved in advance. To purchase a ticket, visit www.facebook.com/sanfelipedeaustin and click the Event tab. Tickets are $25. It is also possible to reserve a copy of the book, which is $35, though it is not required for attendance.

Funds benefit the Friends of the Stephen F. Austin State Historic Site, which is sponsoring the event.

Harrigan, a longtime Texas Monthly staff writer, has authored 10 other books, including “The Gates of the Alamo” and “A Natural State.” He received the Texas Medal of Arts in in February.

The University of Texas Press published “Big Wonderful Thing” in October.