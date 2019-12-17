Don’t let the Eggnog fool You: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving  

No one wants to be a Grinch during the holiday season, but drunk driving is no joke, no matter the time of year. Unfortunately, instances of drunk driving increase during the holidays, as more people are attending parties and festivities, and then driving home. In 2017, 29 percent (10,874) of all vehicle crashes involved drunk drivers, and 885 of those deaths occurred in December alone.

This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. When heading out for a night of merry making, remember: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Plan ahead for a sober ride home. If planning to be someone else’s designated driver, commit to not drinking. Your friends are relying on you, and you could save a life.

According to NHTSA, 37,133 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2017, with 29 percent (10,874) of those fatalities occurring in crashes where the driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the legal limit of .08. The holidays prove to be extra dangerous for drivers, as more people — drivers and pedestrians alike — are out on the roads.

Too many people take to the roadways after consuming alcohol because they think they are “OK to drive.” They may think they’ve had enough to eat, enough water to drink, or that their weight may factor into the equation. But these are inaccurate ways of measuring whether it’s safe to drive after consuming alcohol.

Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem among both men and women. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It is illegal in all states to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Remember: Driving while impaired is illegal, period. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It’s that simple.

This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Community Health Educator, Leticia Hardy, Fort Bend County, and Watch UR BAC Programs urges everyone to designate a sober driver before they start drinking. If you plan on drinking at all, plan on not driving.