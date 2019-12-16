Sen. Cruz Addresses Second Baptist Students, Participates in Q&A with NASA Astronaut Christina Koch  

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space and alumnus of Second Baptist School, today addressed the students during their STEM assembly with officials of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Following his remarks, Sen. Cruz and the students participated in a Q&A with NASA Astronaut Christina Koch, who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

During his remarks, Sen. Cruz outlined NASA’s plans to send the first woman to the moon and explore Mars:

“How cool is this? Talking to somebody in space. And by the way Christina, the astronaut we’re going to talk to, she was part of the first all-female spacewalk that has ever occurred. And NASA is also in the process of launching the Artemis project. […] We’re going back to the moon but this time we’re not only going to send an American to the moon, we’re going to send the first woman to the moon. So the first woman on the moon will be an American astronaut. That’s exciting stuff. And by the way after we go to the moon, we’re going to Mars.”

Watch Sen. Cruz’s full remarks here.