Tai Chi Demonstration At Cinco Ranch Branch Library            

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present an introductory “Tai Chi for Beginners” series on Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Courtney Bryant, County Extension Agent with Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension, will present weekly demonstrations of Tai Chi, a Chinese martial-art form that is often practiced for its health benefits, meditation, and even self-defense.

Different basic movements of Tai Chi will be introduced each week. Discover how focusing on one’s balance and agility can result in health benefits for a variety of issues, including arthritis.

Participants may choose to attend the whole series or individual sessions. Those attending the class are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.

This class is suitable for adults and older teens.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).